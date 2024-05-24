NO. 24-4-01858-9 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

ESTATE OF

SUZANNE MARIE SCHOFIELD,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as administrator of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented in this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

May 24, 2024

Administrator:

JOSEPH SHENSKY

Attorney for Administrator: ANN J. DURHAM

Address for Mailing or Service: Durham Law Offices PLLC

305 111th Avenue NE, Suite A Bellevue, WA 98004

Telephone: (425) 454-2662

Court of Probate proceedings & Cause No.: 24-4-01858-9 KNT

IDX-996747

May 24, 31, June 7, 2024