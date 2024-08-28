NO. 24-4-01762-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

HARSHJIT S. BHANGOO,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

SUKHPAL K. BHANGOO

Administrator

DANIELLE PALM, WSBA #56332

Attorney for Administrator

Address for Mailing or Service: Danielle Palm

Palm Law PLLC

23505 E. Appleway Avenue

Suite 200-101

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

509.822.8221

IDX-1001419

August 28, September 4, 11, 2024