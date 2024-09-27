NO: 24-4-01606-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

GRACE LORTZ, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing notice to creditors:

July 24, 2024

Date of first publication:

September 27, 2024

Court of probate proceedings:

Pierce County Washington Superior Court Cause No: 24-4-01606-9

/s/KENYON E. LUCE

Personal Representative

c/o LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

5308 12th St E

Tacoma, Washington 98424

Presented by:

LUCE & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

By: /s/ KENYON E. LUCE

WSBA No. 3081

Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-1003042

September 27, October 4, 11, 2024