NO. 24-4-01362-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

Nancy Jeanne Laurendeau, Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Administrator/Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney/agent at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate was commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s social security number is xxx-xx-0989 and date of birth is December 8, 1960.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 19, 2024

DATE FILED WITH THE COURT:

Dated this 5th day of June, 2024

/s/ Rachel E. Aflleje

Administrator/Personal Representative

Presented by:

/s/James J. Raffa, WSB #20394

Agent and Attorney for Administrator/Personal Representative

Address for mailing claims:

James J. Raffa, PLLC,

Attorney at Law

201 Saint Helens Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402-2519

253-927-7337

IDX-1001036

August 19, 26, September 3, 2024