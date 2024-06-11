NO. 24-4-01358-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

CATHERINE USHKA,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to each of the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED June 4, 2024.

Co-Personal Representative of Said Estate

/s/ MARTY CAMPBELL

1944 E. 64th St.

Tacoma, WA 98404

DATED June 4, 2024.

Co-Personal Representative

of Said Estate

/s/ AMELIA HALL

1944 E. 64th St.

Tacoma, WA 98404

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ TODD M. BLODGETT,

WSBA #43542

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Tel.: (253) 572-4500

Email: tblodgett@eisenhowerlaw.com

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

June 11, IDX-997630

June 11, 18, 25, 2024