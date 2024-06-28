NO. 24-4-01356-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: DENNIS R. DAVENPORT, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the latter of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 1.40.020(1)(c), formally (3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 1.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors With Clerk of Court: June 21, 2024

Date of First Publication: June 28, 2024

Personal Representative: David Davenport

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Roger C. Schweinler, WSBA# 20169

Address for Mailing or Service: LUTZ & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

c/o Roger C. Schweinler

Attorney for Personal Representative

5202 Tacoma Mall Blvd.

Tacoma, WA 98409

253-471-7774

IDX-998559

June 28, July 5, 12, 2024