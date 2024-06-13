NO. 24-4-01280-2
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
JOHN DAVID RIGGS,
Deceased.
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s Social Security number is xxx-xx-2698 and date of birth is April 2, 1970. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
June 13, 2024
DATE OF FILING WITH COURT:
June 11, 2024 DATED this 6th day of June, 2024.
/S/ JENNIFER BLAKE
Personal Representative
20127 78th Ave. Ct. E.
Spanaway, WA 98387
253-686-0713
Presented by:
/S/ Karol A. Whealdon
BRENNA L. QUINLAN,
WSBA #56944
KAROL A. WHEALDON,
WSBA #28976
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Balsam Quinlan P.S.
911 South I Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
IDX-997743
June 13, 20, 27, 2024