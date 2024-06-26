NO. 24-4-01270-5
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF
WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of:
WENDY SUE STUTLER, Deceased.
The undersigned have been appointed and has qualified as Co-Administrators of the above-named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Administrators or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of filing a copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, or four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.
Date notice filed with the Court: June 24, 2024.
Date of first publication:
June 26, 2024.
/s/ARLIE KEISTER
Co-Administrator
5516 75th Street West
Lakewood, WA 98499
/s/ ROBERT KEISTER
Co-Administrator
5516 75th Street West
Lakewood, WA 98499
Presented by:
/s/ SAM J. FOGERTY
WSB #18656
Attorney for the Estate of Wendy Sue Stutler
IDX-998455
June 26, July 3, 10, 2024