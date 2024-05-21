NO. 24-4-01228-4

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of:

OPAL A. ELLWEIN,

Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below have elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person(s) acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of Decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding Decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s Declaration and Oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 21, 2024.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on May 17, 2024, at Tacoma , Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

NOTICE AGENT

By: /s/ CHERI JENSEN Attorneys for Notice Agent:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By:/s/ AHMAD F. KHALAF,

WSBA #50090

AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Notice Agent

Address for Mailing or Service:

Notice Agent

Cheri Jensen

P.O. Box 7412

Tacoma, WA 98407

IDX-996540

May 21, 28, June 4, 2024