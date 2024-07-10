No. 24-4-01191-1

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

MATTHEW A. MCLENNAN Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated July 8th, 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

LOT 84 OF THE NARROWS, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 4, 1990 UNDER RECORDING NO. 901004082, WHICH WAS AMENDED BY AFFIDAVIT OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY RECORDED NOVEMBER 15, 1991, UNDER RECORDING NO. 9111150314, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel Nos. 4000350840

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $620,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than July 22, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 24, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 9 day of July, 2024.

/s/Thomas R. McKee,

Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-999088

July 10, 2024