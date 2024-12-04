No. 24-4-0117-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Pierce

Estate of: NORMA LOU MCBRIDE, Deceased

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: December, 4, 2024

/s/ Patrick McBride

PO Box 59

Kapowsin, WA 98344

IDX-1006031

December 4, 11, 18, 2024