NO. 24-4-01125-3

Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re: The Estate of Garrell Edward Long,

Decedent.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070, by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below; and filing the original claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent: Garrell Edward Long, DOD: 10-05-2023.

Respectfully Submitted this Day:

/s/ Elizabeth Shea, Personal Representative

/s/ Thomas Weissmuller, WSBA #25726

Attorney for Personal Representatives

6A Coastal Court, Westerly, RI 02891

(206) 849-3226

Email:

thomasweissmuller@me.com

IDX-999910

July 30, August 6, 13, 2024