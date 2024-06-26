NO. 24-4-01121-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

SHAWN ROBYN BAUER, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of the above-named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Administrator or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the Court within four (4) months after the date of filing a copy of this notice with the Clerk of the Court, or four (4) months after the date of first publication of this notice, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.

Date notice filed with the Court: June 24, 2024.

Date of first publication: June 26, 2024.

/s/McKENNA CADY

Administrator

5516 75th Street West

Lakewood, WA 98499

Presented by:

/s/ SAM J. FOGERTY

WSB #18656

Attorney for McKenna Cady

IDX-998457

June 26, July 3, 10, 2024