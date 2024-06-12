No. 24-4-01008-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

DARYN KEITH MORRISON,

Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Estate Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: June 12, 2024.

Last Date of Publication: July 3, 2024

Deadline for claim: October 12, 2024

Estate Administrator

TEARA MORRISON Attorneys for Estate Administrator

KEITH D. ARMSTRONG,

WSBA 23795

Address for Mailing or Service: 841 174th Street South

Spanaway, WA 98387-9105

(253) 221-0285

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

24-4-01008-7

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Room 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-997595

June 12, 20, 26, 2024