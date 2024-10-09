NO.24-4-00897-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THURSTON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MARGARET-JANE ELIZABETH LAMPTON,

Deceased.

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (4) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: October 9, 2024

Publication:

Tacoma Daily Index

Dated this 2nd day of

October, 2024 Daniel R. Grogan

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal

Representative: Brent F. Dille, WSBA 25137

Dille Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service:

1800 Cooper Point Road SW Bldg. 11

Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 350-0270

Court of Probate Proceedings

and cause number:

Thurston County Clerk

Family Law, Probate and Juvenile Court

2801 32nd Avenue SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

IDX-1003411

October 9, 16, 23, 2024