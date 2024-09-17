No. 24-4-00800-34

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THURSTON COUNTY In Re the Estate of: CAROL EDE READER, Deceased

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed the Notice as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

September 17, 2024

Personal Representative:

Debra D. McClory

21502 Elbow Lake Rd SE

Yelm, WA 98597

IDX-1002467

September 17, 24, October 1, 2024