NO. 24-4-00719-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

PATRICIA HELEN ROGERS aka PATRICIA H. ROGERS aka

PATRICIA H. SAMS, Decedent.

The Administrator, Dorita Rogers named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or

(B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 27, 2024 in the Tacoma Daily Index

ADMINISTRATOR:

Dorita Rogers ATTORNEYS FOR ADMINISTRATOR: Deborah Jameson Neil & Neil, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING

OR SERVICE:

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, Washington 98408

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING

AND CAUSE NUMBER:

PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #24-4-00719-1 /s/ DORITA ROGERS,

Petitioner /s/ DEBORAH JAMESON WSBA #28261 Attorney for Administrator

IDX-993727

March 27, April 3, 10, 2024