NO. 24 4 00707 06- NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

Estate of

ETHEL M. HEATH,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. JOSE JEREZ

32229 Weyerhaeuser Way South

Federal Way, WA 98001

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David R. Duncan

P O Box 5734

Vancouver, Washington 98668

July 3, 10, 17, 2024