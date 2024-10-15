NO. 24-4-00517-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF SKAGIT

In Re the Estate of:

RICHARD W. STAPLES,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having claims against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

October 15, 2024

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE Name: Victoria Abrams Address: 20418 Pine Vista Drive

Bend, OR 97702

ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE

Name: Stephen C. Schutt Address: PO Box 1032 Anacortes, WA 98221 Phone: (360) 293-5094 IDX-1003378

October 15, 22, 29, 2024