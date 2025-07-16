No. 24-4-00401-0

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship/Conservatorship of: AMY HENDERSON,

Individual.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Madlin Misaghi, the Guardian/Conservator of Amy Henderson, has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County: 7331 S Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, WA 98408, with a property description of:

THE SOUTH 65 FEET OF LOT 19 AND THE NORTH 8 FEET OF LOT 20, BLOCK 1, HOKOLD SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 19 OF PLATS AT PAGE 47, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Parcel Id: 453040-0200 for the gross sum of four hundred thirty-five thousand dollars ($435,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after July 28, 2025. Offers or bids will be received at the offices of Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC, at the address stated below prior to such date. DATE OF PUBLICATION: July 16, 2025

Des Moines Elder Law, PLLC

c/o Robert P. McDonald

22024 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW, PLLC

By /s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorney for Guardian/Conservator

IDX-1016622

July 16, 2025