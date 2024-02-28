NO. 24-4-00400-31

Probate Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Estate of FREDERICK W. BOMONTI, III, Deceased.

On December 29, 2023 Frederick W. Bomonti, III of Pierce County Washington passed away. The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 28, 2024

Personal Representative:

Mindy Bomonti and Trina Bomonti

Attorney for Personal Representative: Anthony Baxter

Address for Mailing or Service: Baxter Legal Services, PLLC

14751 N Kelsey St. Ste 105 PMB 109

425.686.0574

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number:

Snohomish County Superior Court, 24-4-00400-31

Monroe, WA 98272

IDX-992240

February 28, March 6, 13, 2024