NO. 24-4-00337-9 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN RE: ESTATE OF RICHARD STEPHEN LAMONICA, SR. Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Diana Marie Halar has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Richard Stephen La Monica, Sr. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving a copy of the claim on the Personal Representative through her attorney of record or by mailing to her attorney of record at the address below. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after service or mailing of this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Order to Probate: January 25, 2024

Date of First Publication: February 16, 2024

Personal Representative: Diana Marie Halar

Attorney for Personal Representative: Andrekita Silva

Date of First Publication of this Notice: February 16, 2024

IDX-991603

February 16, 23, March 1, 2024