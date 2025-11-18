NO. 24-4-00333-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR COUNTY OF PIERCE

Estate of JAMIE EARL LONEIA, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The Court has appointed Holly Henson as Successor Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the address: PO Box 39586, Lakewood, WA 98496. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after service or being mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1) (c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Holly Henson, WSBA #45625 Successor Personal Representative. Date of First Publication:

November 18, 2025

IDX-1022807

November 18, 25, December 2, 2025