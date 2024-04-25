NO. 24-4-00252-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR CLARK COUNTY

Estate of

RALPH WESLEY KYLE, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed me as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to me at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice:

April 25, 2024

Ian Kyle

Personal Representative

4842 NE 42nd Ave

PMB 141

Portland Oregon 97218

917-319-4219

Clark County Resident Agent of Personal Representative for service of process (pursuant to RCW 11.36.010):

Hillary Rowe

14813 NE 87th St

Vancouver, WA 98622

IDX-995204

April 25, May 2, 9, 2024