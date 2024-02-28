No. 24-4-00241-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF WANDA GARGUREVICH, Decedent.

The personal representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as shown below. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 or 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: February 28, 2024. Personal Representative: LEWIS GARGUREVICH Attorney for Personal Representative: Brian Wichmann, WSBA #16467

Address for Mailing or Service: 15201 Military Rd S SeaTac, WA 98188 (206) 244-7433 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: PIERCE County Superior Court Cause #24-4-00241-6. IDX-992228

February 28, March 6, 13, 2024