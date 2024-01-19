No. 24-4-00224-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF

JUDITH DIANE WAGNER,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 18, 2024

Personal Representative:

G. Corydon Wagner IV

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Mark W. Roberts

Address for Mailing or Service: Estate of Judith Diane Wagner

c/o Mark W. Roberts

K&L Gates LLP

925 Fourth Avenue, Suite 2900

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number: King County Superior Court

for the State of Washington under

Cause No. 24-4-00224-1 SEA

Dated this 16th day of January, 2024.

/s/ G. Corydon Wagner IV G. CORYDON WAGNER IV

Personal Representative K&L GATES LLP

By s/ Mark W. Roberts MARK ROBERTS

WSBA #16843

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

IDX-990294

January 19, 26, February 2, 2024