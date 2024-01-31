NO. 24-4-00199-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In re Estate of PETER OKOLI EZEOKEKE, Deceased
CHI-EMEKA PETERSON EZEOKEKE has been appointed and qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of the above-named decedent. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Executor/Administrator or on the attorney of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four months after the date of the filing of a copy of this Notice with the Clerk of the court, whichever is the later, or the claim will be barred. This bar is effective as to claims against both probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
DATE OF FILING:
January 29, 2024 DATE OF PUBLICATION:
January 31, 2024
Administrator: CHI-EMEKA PETERSON EZEOKEKE
Address: c/o Heather Walley
3906 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409
Attorney for Estate:
Heather Walley
Address: 3609 S. 74th Street Tacoma, WA 98409
Telephone:
(253) 471-1200
DATED this 29th day of January 2024.
/s/Heather Walley
HEATHER WALLEY, WSBA#49901
Attorney for Administrator IDX-990834
January 31, February 7, 14, 2024