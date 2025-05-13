NO. 24-4-00173-8-NOTICE OF FINAL ACCOUNT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

NO. 24-4-00173-8

PROBATE NOTICE OF FINAL

ACCOUNT AND PETITION FOR

DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

THEA S. JOHNSTON,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a Final Account and Petition for Distribution (“Petition”) has been filed in this court by the Personal Representative, Douglas Sharp, asking that the court enter an order settling the estate, distributing the property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and discharging the personal representative. A hearing will be conducted on the Final Account and Petition for Distribution at 1:30 p.m., on June 6, 2025, at the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Room 127, Tacoma, WA 98402 or via Zoom. Any party having any objection to this Petition should file their objection with the court and serve copies of such objection on Heather L. Crawford, at 1901 65th Ave W, Ste 200, Fircrest, WA 98466, no later than noon three (3) court days prior to this scheduled hearing.

DATED this 9th day of May, 2025. COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S. /s/ HEATHER L. CRAWFORD, WSBA # 29962

Attorney for Personal

Representative IDX-1013532

May 13, 2025