No. 24-4-00171-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

KITSAP

In the Estate of: ELAINE M. FYALKA, Decedent. The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Elaine M. Fyalka (“Decedent”). Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 1, 2024

/s/Lynn T. Sutherland

Personal Representative

SHERRARD McGONAGLE TIZZANO & LIND, P.S.

By: /s/Heidi J. Abrams, WSBA# 22319

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

19717 Front Street NE PO Box 400

Poulsbo, WA 98370

IDX-992355

March 1, 8, 15, 2024