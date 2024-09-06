No. 24-4-0010524

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

OKANOGAN

In Re the Estate of: DAVID LEE SHERRATT, Deceased

The above Court has appointed Patrick Sherratt as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) by serving on or mailing to Personal Representative at the address stated below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative has been served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication

of this Notice: 9/6/2024

Ryan W. Gunn

WSBA # 39312

Attorney for Patrick Sherratt,

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 532

Omak, WA 98841

IDX-1001774

September 6, 13, 20, 2024