NO. 24-4-00100-7 KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020 & RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Estate of

STEPHANIE ELLEN MILLER DIAKITÉ,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The individual named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication in Tacoma Daily Index: November 7, 2024 Personal Representative: FANTA DIAKITÉ

Attorney for Personal

Representative: DARCEL LOBO

Address for mailing or service: 19803 1st Avenue S., Ste. 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Tel: (206) 408-8158

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

King County Superior Court for the State of Washington under

cause number:24-4-00100-7 KNT

Dated this 4th day of

November, 2024.

/s/ Darcel Lobo

Darcel Lobo, WSBA #41682

Attorney for Personal Representative

IDX-1004929

November 7, 14, 21, 2024