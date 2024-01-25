No. 24-4-00097-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of DARREL HAGEN, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: January 25, 2024

Personal Representative: Diane Hagen

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Scott M. Haapala

Address for Mailing or Service: SMH PLLC, 12036 26th Ave. S. Burien WA 98168

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County 24-4-000097-3 SEA

Date of last publication:

February 8, 2024

January 25, February 1, 8, 2024