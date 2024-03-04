NO: 24-4-00022-13
PROBATE NOTICE OF
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF GRANT
In re the Estate of:
BRADLEY D. SCHMITCKE,
Deceased. The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of filing copy of notice
creditors: February 27, 2024
Date of first publication: March 4, 2024
Administrator:
LARRY D. J. SCHMITCKE
Attorney for Personal
Representative: Huberdeau Law Office, PS
Address for Mailing or Service:
821 E. Sharon Ave., Moses Lake, WA 98837
LARRY D. J. SCHMITCKE,
Administrator
HUBERDEAU LAW OFFICE, PS
By: Trevor R. Bevier WSBA #47989
Attorney for the Adminstrator
821 E. Sharon Ave.
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Telephone: (509) 765-1196
Fax: (509) 765-1799
IDX-992439
March 4, 11, 18, 2024