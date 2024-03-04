NO: 24-4-00022-13

PROBATE NOTICE OF

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF GRANT

In re the Estate of:

BRADLEY D. SCHMITCKE,

Deceased. The administrator named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of filing copy of notice

creditors: February 27, 2024

Date of first publication: March 4, 2024

Administrator:

LARRY D. J. SCHMITCKE

Attorney for Personal

Representative: Huberdeau Law Office, PS

Address for Mailing or Service:

821 E. Sharon Ave., Moses Lake, WA 98837

LARRY D. J. SCHMITCKE,

Administrator

HUBERDEAU LAW OFFICE, PS

By: Trevor R. Bevier WSBA #47989

Attorney for the Adminstrator

821 E. Sharon Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Telephone: (509) 765-1196

Fax: (509) 765-1799

IDX-992439

March 4, 11, 18, 2024