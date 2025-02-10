No 24-3-03521-3

Summons Served by Publication: Notice about Petition for De Facto Parentage

(SMPB)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF

WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re parentage of: JOLEIGH J. PICKROM

Petitioners:

CAPRICE J. BROWN and

ERIK C. BROWN

And Respondents: CHELSI L. MAHONEY, Mother; and

DAVID L. PICKROM, Father; and

TONA PICKROM, Legal Non-Parent Custodian

Summons Served by Publication

Summons: Notice about Petition for De Facto Parentage

To Respondent/s: Petitioners started a case to ask the court to order that Petitioners are the de facto parents of the child listed in the petition. A de facto parent is a legal parent with all of the same rights and responsibilities as any other parent. More information about de facto parent law is provided at the bottom of this form. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: February 10,2025. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the Petitioners are asking for.

2. Fill out the Response to Petition for De Facto Parentage (FL Parentage 342).

You can get the Response and other forms at:

• Washington State Court Forms: www.courts.wa.gov/forms,

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org,

• Washington State Law Library: www.courts.wa.gov/library, or

• Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the Petitioners at the address below and to any other Respondents. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

920 Tacoma Avenue S, Tacoma, Washington 98402 5. Lawyer not required: It’s a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

6. Information about De Facto Parentage

Under Washington law, to be a de facto parent, the Petitioners must show that: • Petitioners lived with the child in the child’s household for a significant period.

• Petitioners provided consistent caretaking of the child and undertook full and permanent responsibilities of a parent without expectation of financial compensation.

• Petitioners held the child out as his/her child.

• Petitioners established a bonded and dependent relationship with the child which is parental in nature.

• Another parent of the child fostered or supported the Petitioners’ bonded, dependent relationship.

• Continuing the Petitioners’ relationship with the child is in the child’s best interest. Read RCW 26.26A.440 for more information about the de facto parent law.

There is a two-step process in de facto parentage cases. Step 1: The court will consider the facts claimed in the Petition, and any Response, to decide if the case should go forward. Either you or the Petitioners may ask for this review using the Request for Court Review, FL Parentage 343. The court may decide without a hearing or may set a hearing, if necessary. The case will end at Step 1 unless the court finds that the Petitioners meet the standard for the case to go forward. Step 2: The court will hold a trial to decide whether or not the Petitioners are a de facto parent. Petitioner or his/her lawyer fills out below: Signature of Petitioner or Lawyer Date February 6, 2025

/s/ Christina T. Sherman, WSBA# 35964 I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one): [X] my lawyer’s address: 1023 Regents Blvd Fircrest WA 98466 Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court clerk in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

IDX-1008935

February 10, 18, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 2025