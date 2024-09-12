No. 24-3-02495-5 Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

In re: Petitioner: Yuyuki Tronca Aguilar

And Respondent:

Ramon Navarro Lopez

Summons Served by Publication

To: Ramon Navarro Lopez

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Petition for Divorce

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: September 10, 2024. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

•No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

•The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form: FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/ forms

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlaw help.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Clerk of the Superior Court, Pierce County

930 Tacoma Ave. S. Room 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

/s/ Yuyuki Aguilar

Date: September 6, 2024

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at the following address:

3112 87th St S #159

Lakewood, WA 98499

IDX-1002232

September 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 2024