NO. 24-2-12591-0 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

NUMERICA CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff, v. SARAH E. JOHNSON individually and any marital community of SARAH E. JOHNSON and JOHN DOE JOHNSON, wife and husband, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Sarah E. Johnson and John Doe Johnson:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 14th day of April, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys’ for plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to recover on a Complaint for Monies Due for defendants failure to pay.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2025.

PHILLABAUM, LEDLIN, MATTHEWS & SHELDON, PLLC

By: /s/ Benjmain D. Phillabaum

BENJAMIN D. PHILLABAUM, WSBA# 48089 1235 N. Post, Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-1011921

April 14, 21, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 2025