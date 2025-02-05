No. 24-2-12440-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

Benjamin Pozniak, Plaintiff

vs.

Guardip Singh Ladher and “Doe” Ladher, Defendant.

The State of Washington to the said Defendant to be served by publication:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of February 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff Pozniak, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action concerns personal injuries for a motor-vehicle collision on December 22nd, 2022.

Laura Lyons, WSBA# 60561

Joshua Brumley, WSBA#49851

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys

BRUMLEY LAW FIRM, PLLC

1303 Central Ave. S., Ste. 201

Kent, WA 98032 King County, Washington

Date of first publication in

Tacoma Daily Index,

February 5th, 2025.

IDX- 1008794

February 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2025