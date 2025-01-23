No. 24-2-12278-3, Atkins

NO. 24-2-12278-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ANTHONY J. ATKINS, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN GARLAND ATKINS, DECEASED,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY B. ATKINS, DECEASED; LIEN HOLDERS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY B. ATKINS DECEASED WITH A CLAIM AGAINST THE REAL ESTATE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 35120 KINSMAN RD E ROY, WA 98580; AND HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY B. ATKINS DECEASED, STATE OF WASHINGTON-DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES,

Defendants.

To the State of Washington and to the said Creditors of the Estate of Mary B. Atkins, Deceased; Lien Holders of the Estate of Mary B. Atkins Deceased with a claim against the real estate commonly known as 35120 Kinsman Rd E Roy, WA 98580; and heirs of the estate of Mary B. Atkins deceased,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23RD day of January, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Anthony J. Atkins, Personal Representative of the Estate of John Garland Atkins, Deceased, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Adam Birnbaum of The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action involves reforming the legal description on the quit claim deed dated December 3rd, 2004 from Mary B. Atkins to John G. Atkins recorded under Pierce County Recording No. 200412070314, and quieting title to certain real property in Pierce County, Washington commonly known as 35120 Kinsman Rde E Roy, WA 98580 in Plaintiff.

Plaintiff’s Attorney.

The Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC

By: /s/Adam Birnbaum

WSBA# 23408

112 W Meeker

Puyallup, WA 98371

Pierce County, Washington

(253) 864 6540

IDX-1008021

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2025