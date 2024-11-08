No. 24-2-12016-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NABIL MORCOS, an individual,

Plaintiff,

v.

K & K HOME SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company; Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: K & K HOME SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company, defendant.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 8th day of November, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, NABIL MORCOS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiffs, Nelson Allen Walk, PLLC and Beaumont A. Baily, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said Court.

Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for:

1. For an Order or Judgment in Plaintiff’s favor, and against Defendant, ordering that the cloud on Plaintiff’s title be removed; 2. For an Order or Judgment in Plaintiff’s favor, and against Defendant, on Plaintiff’s breach of contract claim, including damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but not less than $43,000.00;

3. For an Order or Judgment in Plaintiff’s favor, and against Defendant, on Plaintiff’s Misrepresentation claims, including damages in an amount to be proven at trial; 4. For an award of attorneys’ fees and costs to the fullest extent permitted by law, contract, or at equity, specifically, the Purchase Contract; 5. For an award of pre- and post-judgment interest to the fullest extent permitted by law;

6. For leave to amend this Complaint freely as justice may require, or as is necessary to conform the pleadings to the evidence discovered or presented at trial; 7. For such further and other relief as the Court deems just and equitable. This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

IDX-1004871

November 8, 15, 22, 27, December 6, 13, 2024