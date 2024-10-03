No. 24-2-11086-6-Summons

No. 24-2-11086-6

In the Superior Court of the

State of Washington for the County of Pierce

JAMES E. CARLSON, a married man as to his separate interest in real property,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND ASSIGNS OF EDWARD W. MEYERS, LILLIAN M. MEYERS AND HAROLD E. MEYERS; and ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS YOU ARE HERBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 3rd day of October, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff JAMES E. CARLSON, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of the action is to quiet title over the real property in Pierce County with no assigned street number upon 157th Street Ct. NW, Gig Harbor, Washington (Tax Parcel ID No. 012215-2058), legally described in the Complaint.

Sanchez, Mitchell, Eastman

& Cure, PSC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

4110 Kitsap Way, Suite 200

County of Kitsap, Washington, 98312

IDX-1003284

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7, 2024