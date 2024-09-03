NO 24-2-10430- SUMMONS by PUBLICATION

NO 24-2-10430-1

SUMMONS by PUBLICATION

(60 DAY)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DENNIS L. JEWETT and CANDICE J. JEWETT, a married couple,

Plaintiff,

v.

WILLIAM C. HARM and EMMA M. HARM, husband and wife; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATES OF WILLIAM C. HARM and EMMA M. HARM; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST; LIEN OR ESTATE IN PIERCE COUNTY TAX PARCEL NO. 0419121012,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON;

TO: WILLIAM C. HARM and EMMA M. HARM, husband and wife;

AND TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM C. HARM and EMMA M. HARM;

AND TO all unknown parties with any claim or purported interest in the property located in the County of PIERCE and State of Washington and legally described as follows:

Commencing at Quarter Corner of South line of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 4 East of the W.M.;

Thence North 88°24’ East 854 feet to monument center line of Pioneer Way and Colburn-McCutcheon Road;

Thence North 6°28’ East along center line of said Pioneer Way 3520 feet;

Thence South 83°32’ East 30 feet to Easterly right of way of Pioneer Way, being the true Point of Beginning;

Thence South 83°32’ East 290.4 feet;

Thence North 6°28’ East 150 feet;

Thence North 83°32’ West 290.4 feet to Easterly line of said Pioneer Way;

Thence South 6°28’ West 150 feet to Point of Beginning.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Pierce County tax parcel number 0419121012.

Situs Address: 11707 State Route 162 East, Puyallup, WA 98374, hereinafter known as “the property.”

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to-wit: Within sixty (60) days after the 3RD day of SEPTEMBER 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of Said Court. This is an action for quiet title and the relief sought is quiet title in the Plaintiff, DENNIS L. JEWETT and CANDICE J. JEWETT, a married couple, in the above referenced property; for plaintiff’s costs and disbursements; and for such other relief as the court finds just and proper.

DATED this 30th day of August, 2024.

WILLIAM F. WRIGHT, WSBA# 31063

Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE WITH: Clerk of the

Pierce County Superior Court

County City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South, RM 110 Tacoma, WA 98204-2177

SERVE ON:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS

8910 Main St E, Ste A

Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Telephone: (253) 863-3366

Facsimile: (253) 863-8749

IDX-1001780

September 3, 10, 17, October 1, 8, 2024