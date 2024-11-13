No. 24-2-10165-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CAPRI AT LAKELAND CONDOMINIUM

ASSOCIATION, Plaintiflf,

V.

CASSAUNDRA CARROLL; LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHlNGTON, TO DEFENDANT: CASSAUNDRA CARROLL at the last known addresses of: 6121 Hazel Ave SE, Unit 4F, Auburn, WA 98092, also known as 6121 Hazel Ave SE, Unit F, Auburn, WA 98092.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within 60 days after November 13, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Capri at Lakeland Condominium Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for said Plaintiff, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgmentwill be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

A brief statement of the object of the action is as follows: Complaint for monies due and foreclosure of lien.

DATED: November 8th, 2024.

OSERAN HAHN P.S.

/s/ David M. Tall

DAVID M. TALL, WSBA #12849

Attorney for Plaintiff

11225 SE 6th Street, Suite 100

Bellevue, WA 98004

425-455-3900

IDX-1005220

November 13, 20, 27, December 4, 11, 18, 2024