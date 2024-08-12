No.24-2-09890-4

SUMMONS TO ANSWER

COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

CHRISTOPHER J. VIDUCICH,

a married Person as his separate

property, Plaintiff, v. WESTERN CONTINENTAL, INC. a Washington Corporation, JOHN M. LATOHA, Heirs or Beneficiaries of their estates; and Any Person or Persons claiming an interest In Parcel #s 0415032015,

0415032016, 0415032018,

0415032019, 0415032020, 0415032021, 0415032024,

0415032025, 0415032026

Defendants. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

CHRISTOPHER J. VIDUCICH, Plaintiff

V.

WESTERN CONTINENTAL, INC. and JOHN M. LATOHA

Any Hiers or Beneficiaries of their estates;

ANY PERSON OR PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

PARCELS #

0415032015, 0415032016,

0415032018, 0415032019,

0415032020, 0415032021,

0415032024, 0415032025,

0415032026,

DEFENDANTS.

The State of Washington to the Defendants above named:

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the Plaintiff. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of August, and defend the above entitled action in the above-entitled Court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Christopher J. Viducich and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at his office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA#17865

Plaintiff’s Attorney

The Law Office of

Richard L. Hoefel, PLLC

7610 40th Street West, Suite 101

University Place, WA 98466

THE LAW OFFICE OF

RICHARD L. HOEFEL, P.L.L.C.

/s/ Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA # 17865

Attorney for the Plaintiff

IDX-1000694

August 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16, 2024