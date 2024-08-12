No.24-2-09890-4
SUMMONS TO ANSWER
COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON
CHRISTOPHER J. VIDUCICH,
a married Person as his separate
property, Plaintiff, v. WESTERN CONTINENTAL, INC. a Washington Corporation, JOHN M. LATOHA, Heirs or Beneficiaries of their estates; and Any Person or Persons claiming an interest In Parcel #s 0415032015,
0415032016, 0415032018,
0415032019, 0415032020, 0415032021, 0415032024,
0415032025, 0415032026
Defendants. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
The State of Washington to the Defendants above named:
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by the Plaintiff. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of August, and defend the above entitled action in the above-entitled Court and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff Christopher J. Viducich and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at his office below stated. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.
Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA#17865
Plaintiff’s Attorney
The Law Office of
Richard L. Hoefel, PLLC
7610 40th Street West, Suite 101
University Place, WA 98466
THE LAW OFFICE OF
RICHARD L. HOEFEL, P.L.L.C.
/s/ Richard L. Hoefel, WSBA # 17865
Attorney for the Plaintiff
IDX-1000694
August 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16, 2024