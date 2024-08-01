No. 24-2-09150-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MICHAEL MAZIARZ, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Hoey,

Plaintiff,

v.

GORDON F. HOEY, JR. and NANCY C. HOEY, Trustees under Declaration of Trust dated February 21, 1995; STEVEN M. MAZIARZ; MARK MAZIARZ; and STANLEY MAZIARZ; and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

GORDON F. HOEY, JR. and NANCY C. HOEY, Trustees under Declaration of Trust dated February 21, 1995; and All Other Persons or Parties Unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, which date was August 1, 2024, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Michael Maziarz, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Nancy Hoey, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Nature of the action is quiet title of real property.

DATED this 30th day of July, 2024.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

/s/ Kelly DeLaat-Maher, WSBA No. 26201

Nicole C.B. Hancock, WSBA No. 40704

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-1000256

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, 2024