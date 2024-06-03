No. 24-2-08198-0

Summons By Publication

In The Superior Court of the State of Washington

for the County of Pierce

Erin Zachary Turner, Jr., Plaintiff,

vs. The Estate of James Patrick Sloppy Deceased, The Estate of Ila Jean Sloppy Deceased, State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services, and ALL Persons claiming an interest in or against the real property commonly known as 31415 70th Avenue Ct S, Roy, WA 98580, APN: 281800-0080., Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Estate of James Patrick Sloppy Deceased, Estate of Ila Jean Sloppy Deceased, and ALL Persons claiming an interest in or against the real property commonly known as 31415 70th Avenue Ct S, Roy, WA 98580, APN: 281800-0080.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of June, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Erin Zachary Turner, Jr., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Larson Griffee & Pickett, PLLC., at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The judgement will quiet title to the real property commonly known as 31415 70th Avenue Ct S, Roy, WA 98580, APN: 281800-0080 in the Plaintiff.

Larson Griffee & Pickett, PLLC,

Plaintiff’s Attorneys.

P.O. Box 550

Yakima WA, 98907

Yakima County Washington.

IDX-997021

June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8, 2024