NO. 24-2-06248-9

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CITY OF TACOMA, a municipal corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DUNG TRUNG TRAN, an individual, Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DUNG TRUNG TRAN, Defendant above-named.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 8th day of March, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the petition of the plaintiff, City of Tacoma, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, City of Tacoma, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The petition designates in greater detail the nature of the complaint against you by the City of Tacoma.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 7th day

of March, 2024.

CHRISTOPHER D. BACHA, City Attorney

By: /s/ Steve Victor STEVE VICTOR, WSB #20598

Deputy City Attorney

Attorney for the City of Tacoma

IDX-992810

March 8, 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2024