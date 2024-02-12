No. 24-2-05554-7

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROBIN E. CLARK, Plaintiff,

v.

RAFAEL O. CLARK, ET UX; WEST COAST VINYL, INC.; ALL PARTIES CLAIMING A RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST THROUGH OR UNDER WEST COAST VINYL, INC.; ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ET AL., Defendants,

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WEST COAST VINYL, INC.; ALL PARTIES CLAIMING A RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST THROUGH OR UNDER WEST COAST VINYL, INC.; ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE OR INTEREST IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN, ET AL, Defendants:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 12th day of February, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, ROBIN E. CLARK, and serve a copy of your answer upon David J. Britton, attorney for plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The above entitled action is a lawsuit to quiet title to certain real property situated in Pierce County, Washington, legally described in the Complaint herein, and commonly known as 29210 Lyons Drive South, Roy, WA 98580.

/s/ David J. Britton, WSBA # 31748, 535 Dock Street, Suite 108, Tacoma, WA 98402, Attorney for Plaintiff.

IDX-991445

February 12, 20, 26, March 4, 11, 18, 2024