NO. 24-2-05306-4

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

ON COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE OF REAL PROPERTY BY ADVERSE POSSESSION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THEODORE L. JACOBS and CAROLE K. JACOBS, husband and wife, as to 60% interest, and ANDREW R. LEVINE and STEPHANIE R. LEVINE, husband and wife, as to 40% interest,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

RUTH A. MEARS, as her separate property; THOMAS W. GARLICK, as his separate property; UNKNOWN HEIRS; ALL OTHER PERSONS, ENTITIES OR PARTIES UNKNOWN claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 23rd day of January, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs THEODORE L. JACOBS and CAROLE K. JACOBS and ANDREW R. LEVINE and STEPHANIE R. LEVINE, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiffs TERRY L. BRINK, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court.

The objectives of the lawsuit are to establish and quiet Plaintiffs’ title in and to the lands and premises hereinafter described against the claim of the Defendants and any of them, and to bar the Defendants and each of them from having or asserting any right, title, estate, lien or interest in or to said lands and premises adverse to Plaintiffs’ fee simple title thereto; and that the lawsuit affects title to the following described real estate situated in Pierce County, Washington, to-wit: That portion of said land lying between the North and South lines of PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. 76-165, according to map recorded in Volume 8 of Short Plats, Page 35, on the West and extended East to East “B” Street.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

DATED this 22nd day of January, 2024.

BRINK LAW FIRM

By: /s/Terry L. Brink,

WSBA No. 18228

Attorney for Plaintiffs

File Answer with:

Pierce County Clerk 930 Tacoma Avenue South

Rm. 110

Tacoma, WA 98402

Serve Copy of Answer Upon:

Terry L. Brink

10020 Bayview Lane Northwest

Vaughn, Washington 98394

Telephone: (253) 620-6666

IDX-990415

January 23, 30, February 6, 13, 20, 27, 2024