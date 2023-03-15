No. 23400189-32-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23400189-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

ROBERT ANDERSON, Deceased,

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent that arose before the Decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 15, 2023

Personal Representative: Randy Lee Perdue

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Steve K. Gustafson

Address for Mailing or Service:

G & R LAW GROUP, INC., P.S.

Attn: Steve K. Gustafson

1500 West 4th Avenue, Suite 408

Spokane, WA 99201

STEVE K. GUSTAFSON

WSBA #29397

Attorney for Personal Representative

Filed in The Superior Court, State of Washington, County of Spokane, under Cause No. 23400189-32.

IDX-973219

March 15, 22, 29, 2023