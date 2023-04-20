No.: 23-7-00075-18

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of:

Ryder Jackson Savell D.O.B. 01/28/2021

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Katie Kristine Savell, Mother AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Termination Petition was filed on February 10, 2023. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: June 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in this hearing by Zoom as follows:

Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.

Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID; (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 448 406 187

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 17th day of April, 2023, by Jillian Stanphill, WSBA #55771, Assistant Attorney General

IDX-975304

April 20, 27, May 4, 2023